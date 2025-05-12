Mapping the path to recovery

Photo By Melanie Peterson | Joseph “GIS Joe” DiRenzo is a geographer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and...... read more read more Photo By Melanie Peterson | Joseph “GIS Joe” DiRenzo is a geographer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is deployed to Los Angeles County to help with the 2025 Southern California wildfires recovery process. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson see less | View Image Page

Turning complicated data into an easy-to-use and interpret product can be extremely difficult, especially in an emergency response. That’s where Joseph “GIS Joe” DiRenzo comes in. DiRenzo is a geographer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is deployed to Los Angeles County to help with the 2025 Southern California wildfires recovery process. USACE is supporting the recovery by assisting with debris removal in partnership with Los Angeles County, CalOES, FEMA and other partners.



DiRenzo, who typically works for the Honolulu District as a geographer and the lead drone pilot, said he works on all kinds of projects in a typical day from emergency management to civil works. He added, “We use GIS [Geographic Information Systems] and drones to help us plan smarter and respond better.”



For the wildfire recovery process, DiRenzo said he uses GIS to help track cleanup progress and make sure the teams have the information they need to get the job done efficiently. “Maps might not sound exciting to everyone, but they’re essential. GIS helps turn a massive, complicated situation into something teams can work with,” he said. “The work that USACE and our partners are doing is important because we’re bringing structure to chaos.”



USACE has nearly 300 personnel on site actively supporting local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7, 2025. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, arborists, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation. “This kind of recovery takes coordination, and we bring together tools, experience and expertise to help everything run smoother,” he said. “It’s about making sure help gets where it’s needed – fast and effectively.”



DiRenzo said the most challenging part of the deployment has been being away from home and loved ones but knowing that they support him being out here is extremely helpful. Community support is a pillar of strength for him, that’s why he’s been blown away by the strength of the local communities. “Even after everything they’ve gone through, people are showing up, helping each other and pushing forward,” he said. “It’s powerful to witness.”



DiRenzo said that he’s proud to be a part of the recovery effort. “If I could say one thing to the people of Southern California, I would say ‘your resilience is inspiring.’”



