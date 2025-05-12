Joseph “GIS Joe” DiRenzo is a geographer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is deployed to Los Angeles County to help with the 2025 Southern California wildfires recovery process. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 16:41
|Photo ID:
|9043320
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-AB038-2176
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mapping the path to recovery, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.