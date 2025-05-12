Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mapping the path to recovery

    Mapping the path to recovery

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Joseph “GIS Joe” DiRenzo is a geographer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is deployed to Los Angeles County to help with the 2025 Southern California wildfires recovery process. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 16:41
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT, US
    Mapping the path to recovery

    USACE
    Building Strong
    GIS
    Los Angeles District
    South Pacific Division
    LAWildfires25

