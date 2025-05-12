Laser-focused: innovation lets firefighters see through smoke

Photo By Samuel King Jr. | Capt. Justin Curtis, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, lights a box on fire to create a...... read more read more Photo By Samuel King Jr. | Capt. Justin Curtis, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, lights a box on fire to create a smoke-filled area May 6, 2025 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Eglin firefighters were on of only two Defense Department units to test a new piece of equipment for a Homeland Security assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Bright green lasers cut through thick white smoke and crisscross as firefighters move helmet mounted beams in completely blacked out conditions.



Those laser-mounted helmets are a new capability being tested that allows the firefighters to see through smoke and blackness to identify heat sources, find victims, avoid obstacles and disorientation, and always know the egress direction.



The 96th Test Wing’s firefighters began testing the C-THRU Navigator, by Qwake Technologies May 6. Eglin was one of only two Defense Department locations chosen for this Homeland Security Department field assessment.



“DHS and Qwake selected Eglin for its leadership in areas of firefighter safety, innovation, scale, scope and diversity of fire operations,” said Sam Cossman, Qwake Technologies chief executive officer, who helped introduce the new system to Eglin firefighters.



The C-THRU fits along the front and back of a firefighter helmet with a heads-up display that sits in front of the right eye. A green laser beam emerges from the top in smoky conditions and serves as a tool to point out areas of interest avoiding excess radio chatter as well as being a range finder and avoidance aid.



The system contains a high-speed thermal camera that captures surroundings and a computer processor using artificial intelligence to enhance vision. The cellular-connected C-THRU also allows the on-scene command and control to have a live-view of firefighter’s line of vision through a tablet.



The C-THRU helps to reorient firefighters with navigation for backtracking and turn-by-turn guidance. If a firefighter is lost in a burning building, a mayday function can be activated, alerting other C-THRU wearers to the distressed first responder’s location.



Even after the first day of baseline tests, Eglin’s firefighters see the potential value in this technology. The C-THRU-equipped firefighters entering the smoke-filled training area found victims in half the time as non-equipped testers. These tests occurred after about only 30 minutes of hands-on training with the equipment.



“We're incredibly proud Eglin was chosen for this prestigious program,” said Joe Suddarth, Eglin’s assistant fire chief. “It’s a great opportunity to learn how to utilize this cutting-edge technology firsthand.”



Eglin’s firefighters will test the new technology for three weeks before providing feedback to DHS.