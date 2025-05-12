Firefighters see beyond smoke

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Robbie Ellington, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a C-THRU Navigator on his helmet to see in a smoke filled room May 6, 2025 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Eglin firefighters were on of only two Defense Department units to test the equipment for a Homeland Security assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)