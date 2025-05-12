Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters see beyond smoke [Image 10 of 11]

    Firefighters see beyond smoke

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Staff Sgt. Zachary Peterson, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a C-THRU Navigator on his helmet to see in a smoke filled room May 6, 2025 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Eglin firefighters were on of only two Defense Department units to test the equipment for a Homeland Security assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 9035736
    VIRIN: 250506-F-OC707-7017
    Resolution: 3000x2197
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Laser-focused: innovation lets firefighters see through smoke

    fire
    firefighter
    smoke
    eglin
    test

