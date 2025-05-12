Firefighters see beyond smoke

Senior Airman Jesus Rodriguez, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a C-THRU Navigator on his helmet to see in a smoke filled room May 6, 2025 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Eglin firefighters were on of only two Defense Department units to test the equipment for a Homeland Security assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9035731
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-OC707-7006
|Resolution:
|3000x1983
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
