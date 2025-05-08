Region II Best Warrior 2025 highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army service members compete in the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. May 5-9, 2025. Soldiers from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia Army National Guards complete 12 evaluated events to test their Soldiering skills and determine the Region II Soldier and NCO of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller and Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)



Non-copyrighted music: "Bugs" by All Good Folks from Uppbeat Music. https://uppbeat.io/t/all-good-folks/bugs. License code: HYRK1IFFRSDFF8RZ.