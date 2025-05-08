Region II Best Warrior 2025 highlights

U.S. Army service members compete in the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. May 5-9, 2025. Soldiers from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia Army National Guards complete 12 evaluated events to test their Soldiering skills and determine the Region II Soldier and NCO of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller and Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
Non-copyrighted music: "Bugs" by All Good Folks from Uppbeat Music. https://uppbeat.io/t/all-good-folks/bugs. License code: HYRK1IFFRSDFF8RZ.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 12:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961740
|VIRIN:
|250509-Z-A3544-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110982973
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
Competition
Army National Guard