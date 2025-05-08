Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region II Best Warrior 2025 highlights

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army service members compete in the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. May 5-9, 2025. Soldiers from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia Army National Guards complete 12 evaluated events to test their Soldiering skills and determine the Region II Soldier and NCO of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller and Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Non-copyrighted music: "Bugs" by All Good Folks from Uppbeat Music. https://uppbeat.io/t/all-good-folks/bugs. License code: HYRK1IFFRSDFF8RZ.

    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

