Balikatan 25: Strengthening Cyber Security Ties with the Philippines

CAMP AGUINALDO, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military recently participated in the Cyber Defense Exercise in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 from April 21 to May 9, at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines.



For the first time in the exercise's history, the CYDEX challenged teams to defend critical infrastructure systems against cyberattacks launched from remote locations, according to Philippine Navy Lt. Cmdr. Gilbert Torres, director of the cyber research training and development center for the AFP Cyber Command.



“The CYDEX consisted of a deployable cyber range which had multiple teams,” said Torres. “Each team was tasked with defending specific pieces of infrastructure, such as telecom and health care systems. For the first time in this iteration, some teams were in remote locations in the Philippines to enhance our full battle test.”



Teams across the Philippines simulated defending and attacking networks while exploiting each other’s operating procedures to catch inconsistencies that highlighted malicious activity.



Engaging in hands-on cyber defense training alongside partners and allies is essential for understanding their operations and enhancing collective efforts, explained U.S. Army Maj. Plamin Rabino, cyber exercise director for the Guam National Guard.



“One thing we have learned, is each organization has their own tactics, techniques, and procedures. We’ve been able to come together to learn how those things work,” said Rabino. “Understanding each other's best business practices helps everyone because we can adjust how we operate and refine our techniques.”



By working shoulder to shoulder, participants shared valuable insights unique to their involvement in the CYDEX. The CYDEX facilitated collaboration between the U.S. and the Philippines, successfully enabling the exchange of tactics and techniques, according to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Steven Fasano, cyber threat hunt analyst for the Marine Corps Cyber Space Operations Group, Headquarters Division.



“The tools we had on the range aren't something my Marines and I are experienced with,” said Fasano.



As a critical partner in the Indo-Pacific, the AFP plays a key role in enhancing both nations' defenses against cyber threats, contributing to a more secure and stable region through collaboration.



“We appreciate our U.S. counterparts for their efforts,” said Torres. “This exercise has really shown the interoperability of the two nations.”



Exercise Balikatan 25 marked a significant milestone in the cyber security partnership between the U.S. military and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. As cyber threats continue to evolve, it is essential that nations work together to strengthen their defenses and promote a more secure and stable cyber environment.

