Balikatan 25: Cyber Defense Exercise

Philippine Army Pfc. Michael Ross P. Timpug, top, a risk management non-commissioned officer with the signal regiment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Army Spc. Zahn Delgado, a cyber operations specialist with 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, and Cpl. Angelo James Biado, an assistant administrator with signal regiment of the AFP, exchange cyber defense tactics and procedures during a Cyber Defense Exercise in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)