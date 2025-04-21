Balikatan 25: Cyber Defense Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jovencio Mortera, left, an information technology specialist with Guam Army National Guard, exchanges cyber defense tactics and procedures with a Philippine Army soldier during a Cyber Defense Exercise in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)