    Balikatan 25: Cyber Defense Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    Balikatan 25: Cyber Defense Exercise

    CAMP AGUINALDO, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    A banner depicting the participants of the Cyber Defense Exercise hangs in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 23:18
    Photo ID: 8992981
    VIRIN: 250422-F-CJ259-1014
    Resolution: 5065x3370
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: CAMP AGUINALDO, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: Cyber Defense Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

