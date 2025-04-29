1st Annual Wing Commanding General WTI Warfighting Summit

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, Ariz.- The Commanding Generals of each of the four Marine Aircraft Wings visited Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) during Weapon and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-25, April 24-25, 2025.
This visit marks the inaugural Wing Commanding General’s Warfighting Summit intended to provide deliberate updates on high-end tactics, Department of Defense (DOD) capabilities, and ensure Commanders have a clear understanding of WTI course warfighting relevance and capacity. As the global security environment becomes increasingly complex, this summit represents a pivotal step in shaping future force design, informing relevant capability development, and ensuring strategic alignment in order to increase lethality across Marine Aviation and the DOD.
The “Wing CG’s Summit” included classified briefings, and WTI course updates, which were held to inform and discuss evolving capabilities, as well as tactics, techniques and procedures to optimize our lethality and survivability in a high-end fight. Additionally, the Commanding Generals conducted Air Warfare flights led by MAWTS-1 instructor pilots. These flights not only reinforced senior leader understanding of current tactical execution, but also served to validate the integration of advanced threat-representative scenarios into training pipelines critical to future force readiness.
WTI is the premier advanced aviation training program conducted by the Marine Corps. It is designed to produce highly skilled instructors across Marine Aviation who are experts in integrating tactics, planning complex operations, advising Commanders, and leading training across the fleet. WTI graduates return to their units as subject matter experts, ensuring the latest tactical innovations and joint capabilities are disseminated throughout the force.
MAWTS-1 is the premier location for this summit as WTI represents the nexus of tactical innovation, operational integration, and force modernization within Marine Aviation. WTI provides a unique environment where cutting-edge tactics, emerging capabilities, and cross-domain integration are not only taught, but actively employed and demonstrated.
04.25.2025
05.02.2025
|496843
|ARIZONA, US
|10
|0
