WTI 2-25 Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William H. Swan, the commanding general of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares for flight operations in an F/A-18 Hornet as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 2-25 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 24, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Justice Nettles)