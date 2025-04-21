Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-25: Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1 [Image 1 of 3]

    WTI 2-25: Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Rivas 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, right, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John F. Kelliher III, commanding general of 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, visit Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) during Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 2-25 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 24, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

