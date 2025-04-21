Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-25 Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1 [Image 5 of 9]

    WTI 2-25 Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1

    YUMA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Justice Nettles 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares for flight operations in an F-35B Lighting II as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 2-25 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 24, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Justice Nettles)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    WTI 2-25 Forward Arming and Refueling Point

    F/A-18 Hornet
    Marine Aviation
    MAW
    MAWTS-1
    F-35B Lighting II
    WTI 2-25

