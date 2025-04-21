U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces host European Army leaders at security cooperation summit

TALLINN, Estonia – For roughly 50 command senior enlisted leaders from across NATO Allied and partner nations, the day started the best way noncommissioned officers know how—with physical training.



The landscape was a stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, and the workout officially kicked off the start of the 18th Annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers, April 14-18, where more than 35 nations sent their top senior enlisted Soldiers to strengthen relationships, enhance the NCO corps, and share best practices for collective security.



The conference was co-hosted by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Inman, and the Estonian Division Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Andreas Rebane.



“It’s a great honor to host CEANCO in Estonia this year,” said Rebane, a Class 63 (2012) graduate of the U.S. Army Sergeant’s Major Academy. “It shows that we have friends, we are united, and we are ready to support each other through difficulties.”



Special guest at the event was retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne, who through his actions during a 2015 hostage rescue in Iraq, was awarded the Medal of Honor, the United States highest award for valor.



“We are not going to fight any fight alone,” Payne said of the importance of partnership during the event. “It’s important to be there on and off the battlefield for each other.”



The event included numerous panels throughout the week, starting with the Republic of Estonia Defence Forces Military Overview. Other panels included “Contested Logistics,” “Why Africa Matters” and a NATO update, among others.



During the week, breakout sessions focused on poignant questions surrounding today’s NCO Corps. Additionally, attendees traveled to Tapa Army Base in Estonia, where they received a base tour. They met with soldiers from various nations who showcased their equipment, and they had lunch with Estonian Soldiers.



“Building the network here together is important.” said U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Rickey Jackson, 56th Multi-Domain Command. “Because it’s going to be us fighting side by side.”



CEANCO concluded with awards presentations, as the Estonian Command Sergeant Major, Rebane, handed out challenge coins to all the participants. He was also inducted as an honorary member into the U.S. Army’s Sergeant Morales Club, one of the Army’s premier NCO organizations recognizing superior leadership and integrity.



About U.S. Army Europe and Africa:



U.S. Army Europe and Africa forces are strategically positioned across our 104-country area of responsibility to deter aggression and assure our Allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to peace and stability in Europe and Africa. There are approximately 73,000 U.S. Army personnel assigned and deployed throughout Europe and Africa



For more information about U.S. Army Europe and Africa, visit https://www.europeafrica.army.mil/

