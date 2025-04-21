Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces host European Army leaders at security cooperation summit

    Senior leaders gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to advance Allied and partner coordination

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn | Senior noncommissioned officers from across NATO and partner nations attend the 18th...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Story by Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Crisp 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    TALLINN, Estonia – For roughly 50 command senior enlisted leaders from across NATO Allied and partner nations, the day started the best way noncommissioned officers know how—with physical training.

    The landscape was a stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, and the workout officially kicked off the start of the 18th Annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers, April 14-18, where more than 35 nations sent their top senior enlisted Soldiers to strengthen relationships, enhance the NCO corps, and share best practices for collective security.

    The conference was co-hosted by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Inman, and the Estonian Division Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Andreas Rebane.

    “It’s a great honor to host CEANCO in Estonia this year,” said Rebane, a Class 63 (2012) graduate of the U.S. Army Sergeant’s Major Academy. “It shows that we have friends, we are united, and we are ready to support each other through difficulties.”

    Special guest at the event was retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne, who through his actions during a 2015 hostage rescue in Iraq, was awarded the Medal of Honor, the United States highest award for valor.

    “We are not going to fight any fight alone,” Payne said of the importance of partnership during the event. “It’s important to be there on and off the battlefield for each other.”

    The event included numerous panels throughout the week, starting with the Republic of Estonia Defence Forces Military Overview. Other panels included “Contested Logistics,” “Why Africa Matters” and a NATO update, among others.

    During the week, breakout sessions focused on poignant questions surrounding today’s NCO Corps. Additionally, attendees traveled to Tapa Army Base in Estonia, where they received a base tour. They met with soldiers from various nations who showcased their equipment, and they had lunch with Estonian Soldiers.

    “Building the network here together is important.” said U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Rickey Jackson, 56th Multi-Domain Command. “Because it’s going to be us fighting side by side.”

    CEANCO concluded with awards presentations, as the Estonian Command Sergeant Major, Rebane, handed out challenge coins to all the participants. He was also inducted as an honorary member into the U.S. Army’s Sergeant Morales Club, one of the Army’s premier NCO organizations recognizing superior leadership and integrity.

    About U.S. Army Europe and Africa:

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa forces are strategically positioned across our 104-country area of responsibility to deter aggression and assure our Allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to peace and stability in Europe and Africa. There are approximately 73,000 U.S. Army personnel assigned and deployed throughout Europe and Africa

    For more information about U.S. Army Europe and Africa, visit https://www.europeafrica.army.mil/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 10:19
    Story ID: 496064
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces host European Army leaders at security cooperation summit, by SGM Jeremy Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Senior leaders gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to advance Allied and partner coordination
    Senior leaders gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to advance Allied and partner coordination
    Senior leaders gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to advance Allied and partner coordination
    Senior leaders gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to advance Allied and partner coordination
    Senior leaders gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to advance Allied and partner coordination
    Senior leaders gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to advance Allied and partner coordination
    Senior leaders gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to advance Allied and partner coordination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Estonia
    U.S. Army Europe
    StongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download