Senior noncommissioned officers from across NATO gathered, in Tallinn, Estonia, for the Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers, the premier senior enlisted security cooperation event across the European theater.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 09:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|959804
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-GP384-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110945023
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CEANCO 25 - AFN News, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.