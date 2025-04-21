Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CEANCO 25 - AFN News

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Senior noncommissioned officers from across NATO gathered, in Tallinn, Estonia, for the Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers, the premier senior enlisted security cooperation event across the European theater.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 959804
    VIRIN: 250424-N-GP384-1001
    Filename: DOD_110945023
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, CEANCO 25 - AFN News, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    AFN
    Europe
    CEANCO
    Republic of Estonia (Estonia)

