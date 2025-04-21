Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Leaders Gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to Advance Allied and Partner Coordination [Image 7 of 7]

    Senior Leaders Gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to Advance Allied and Partner Coordination

    TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Senior noncommissioned officers from across NATO and partner nations attend the 18th Annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers (CEANCO) in Tallinn, Estonia, April 14 - April 18, 2025. CEANCO is the premier senior enlisted security cooperation event across the European theater, hosting more than 40 Allied and partner nation senior leaders in order to build relationships and share best practices for collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    #StrongerTogether #ThisIsUSAREUAF #CEANCO #NATO #AlliesAndPartners

