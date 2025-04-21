Senior leaders gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to advance Allied and partner coordination

Senior noncommissioned officers from across NATO and partner nations engage in strategic discussion during the 18th Annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers (CEANCO) in Tallinn, Estonia, April 17, 2025. CEANCO is the premier senior enlisted security cooperation event across the European theater, hosting more than 50 Allied and partner nation senior leaders in order to build relationships and share best practices for collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)
|04.17.2025
|04.25.2025 01:48
|8993183
|250417-A-UE565-1518
|Location:
|TALLINN, HARJUMAA, EE
