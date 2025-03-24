Commander, Submarine Group 7 holds change of command

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Submarine Group 7 held a change of command ceremony at the Fleet Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 28, 2025.



Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck relieved Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh as Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, which also serves as Task Force 54, and Task Force 74.



Rear Adm. William K. Gantt Jr., deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, presided over the change of command ceremony and presented Cavanaugh with the Legion of Merit on behalf of Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet.



On behalf of Adm. Akira Saito, chief of staff, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Vice Adm. Nobuyuki Takenaka, commander, Fleet Submarine Force, JMSDF, also presented a letter of commendation to Cavanaugh, recognizing his performance at CSG 7 and his commitment towards advancing interchangeability between the Japanese and U.S. submarine forces.



Cavanaugh, a native of Convoy, Ohio, expressed his gratitude to his allies and staff for their support since he took command of CSG 7 June 2, 2023



"It is a profound privilege to have been a part of this world-class team of warfighters who execute undersea operations across two Fleets and 10 time zones. I can't imagine a better leader to relieve me than Rear Admiral Lincoln Reifsteck," said Cavanaugh. "Living in Japan and working with allies and partners across the region to build combined warfighting readiness has been the most meaningful and rewarding part of this assignment."



Cavanaugh will report to Hawaii for his next assignment as Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



Reifsteck, a Fairfield, California native, previously served as the Programs Manager for the U.S. team delivering a conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarine capability for Australia.



"I am honored to be your commanding officer," said Reifsteck. "Our mission is peace through strength. To that end, we will sustain undersea warfighting readiness and continue to strive for seamless interoperability with our partner and allied forces."



Reifsteck is the 51st commander of CSG 7.



CSG 7 traces its history back to Capt. F.W. Scanland, who commanded Submarine Flotilla 7 from September 14, 1954 to January 13, 1955.



CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2025 Date Posted: 03.28.2025 02:38 Story ID: 493959 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Submarine Group 7 holds change of command, by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.