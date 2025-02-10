The U.S. 6th Fleet staff embarked the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in Gaeta, Italy, Feb. 10-12.



During a simulated at-sea period, or fast cruise, the staff and Mount Whitney’s military-civilian combined crew exercised normal underway conditions and the battle rhythm required to sustain fleet-wide distributed maritime operations.



“We demonstrated we could run our Maritime Operations Center effectively from our flagship,” said Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet. “Our staff’s ability to deploy anytime while still commanding thousands of Sailors, ships, submarines and aircraft across two areas of operation is what makes our headquarters one of the most flexible, mobile, and active warfighting platforms in the U.S. military.”



USS Mount Whitney is 6th Fleet’s primary warfighting platform and the only place where the commander can simultaneously command U.S. forces and NATO forces. Its command and control systems allow designated staff to enable an array of naval and joint operations while at sea, including rapid maritime response; planning, coordinating, and directing the employment of forces to maintain mission readiness; building working relationships with Allies and partners; protecting U.S. citizens and U.S. interests; and deterring hostile forces in European and African theaters.



The three-day embark coincided with the U.S. 6th Fleet’s anniversary. Sixth Fleet was established Feb. 12, 1950 with the responsibility for the Mediterranean, marking 75 years of service.



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2025 Date Posted: 02.11.2025 05:51 Story ID: 490517 Location: IT Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 6th Fleet embarks flagship USS Mount Whitney, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.