Date Taken: 02.11.2025 Date Posted: 02.11.2025 05:50 Photo ID: 8865314 VIRIN: 250211-N-DK722-1268 Resolution: 6953x4966 Size: 3.27 MB Location: IT

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. 6th Fleet embarks flagship USS Mount Whitney, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.