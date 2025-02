Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman First Class Ashlyn Sanders frocked to the rank of Petty Officer...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman First Class Ashlyn Sanders frocked to the rank of Petty Officer First Class ceremony held Wednesday, February 5, 2025, aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Sanders serves aboard the facility as Leading Petty Officer for the Department of Public Health Services and Preventative Medicine Department. see less | View Image Page