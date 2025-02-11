Cherry Point Sailors Promote to Hospital Corpsman Third Class

Hospital Corpsmen Shaniya Reed Rivers, center left, and Francis Govoni, center right, promoted to the rank during a ceremony held Monday, February 10 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.
Both serve in the clinic’s Patient Administration Department and assist Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point service members and retirees in obtaining copies of their medical and service records.
Celebrating Excellence at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point
