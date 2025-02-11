Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Promote to Hospital Corpsman Third Class

    Cherry Point Sailors Promote to Hospital Corpsman Third Class

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsmen Shaniya Reed Rivers, center left, and Francis Govoni, center right, promoted to the rank during a ceremony held Monday, February 10 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    Both serve in the clinic’s Patient Administration Department and assist Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point service members and retirees in obtaining copies of their medical and service records.

