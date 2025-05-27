Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Bid Fair Winds, Following Seas to Lieutenant Foster

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    The staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Navy Lieutenant Carla Foster on Friday, May 30, 2025. Foster served aboard the clinic in the Patient Centered Medical Homeport, providing patient care to MCAS Cherry Point service members and their families.

    Foster departs to attend the U.S. Navy’s Duty Under Instruction program, where she will earn an advanced medical degree and return to service.

    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
