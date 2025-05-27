The staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Navy Lieutenant Carla Foster on Friday, May 30, 2025. Foster served aboard the clinic in the Patient Centered Medical Homeport, providing patient care to MCAS Cherry Point service members and their families.
Foster departs to attend the U.S. Navy’s Duty Under Instruction program, where she will earn an advanced medical degree and return to service.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 10:08
|Photo ID:
|9072699
|VIRIN:
|250530-O-KJ310-2884
|Resolution:
|1857x2785
|Size:
|499.99 KB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Bid Fair Winds, Following Seas to Lieutenant Foster, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Celebrating Excellence at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point
No keywords found.