Cherry Point Clinic Bid Fair Winds, Following Seas to Lieutenant Foster

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Navy Lieutenant Carla Foster on Friday, May 30, 2025. Foster served aboard the clinic in the Patient Centered Medical Homeport, providing patient care to MCAS Cherry Point service members and their families.



Foster departs to attend the U.S. Navy’s Duty Under Instruction program, where she will earn an advanced medical degree and return to service.