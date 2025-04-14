Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant Commander

Lieutenant Commander William Hookes, right, smiles as his son, Amari, pins his new rank on him during a promotion ceremony held April 1, 2025, aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Hookes serves as the lead of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Staff Education and Training Department.
