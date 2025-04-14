Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant Commander

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant Commander

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Lieutenant Commander William Hookes, right, smiles as his son, Amari, pins his new rank on him during a promotion ceremony held April 1, 2025, aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Hookes serves as the lead of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Staff Education and Training Department.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 09:30
    Photo ID: 8976648
    VIRIN: 250401-O-KJ310-4474
    Resolution: 3917x2611
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant Commander, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating Excellence at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download