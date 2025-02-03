CES, LRS team up to relocate Airmen in first iteration of dorm upgrade

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron personal property...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron personal property office pose for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. The personal property office collaborated on the effort relocating 160 unaccompanied Airmen by processing their moves, providing briefings and coordinating closely with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing staff for a seamless process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell) see less | View Image Page

Since November 2024, more than 160 Airmen have been relocated to a newly-renovated dormitory tower, marking the first phase of a multi-year effort to upgrade all unaccompanied dormitory facilities at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 31.



“Every five years, Air Force Unaccompanied Housing conducts a study of facilities at each base through the dormitory master plan, where facilities and bed-space capacities are evaluated to then implement plans for renovations or construction,” said Luis Pagan, 374th CES unaccompanied housing manager. “For fiscal year 2024, additional funding was allocated and geared directly to the improvement of unaccompanied housing.



“Upon receiving the notification in early 2024 about the upcoming renovation of Bldg. 118, the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron provided necessary information about the renovation and courses of action for relocating residents,” he added.



After several meetings, the installation’s Facility Board Working Group voted to relocate dorm residents from Bldg. 118 on the main side of base to Tower 4304 on the east side, ensuring the transition was completed by the deadline of Jan. 31, 2025.



“While it was an adjustment for some Airmen, the tower was newly-renovated and they were able to choose who would be their roommates,” said Senior Airman Ava Martinez, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron personal property technician.



“In the older dorms, Airmen were limited to a singular room and shared a bathroom with another,” she added. “With the tower dormitories, they have more freedom and space with a shared kitchen, living room, laundry...and it's more fun sharing it with the people you got to choose as your roommates.”



Martinez led her squadron’s effort while collaborating closely with the 374th CES unaccompanied housing section to relocate unaccompanied Airmen.



As the move was local, the Airmen were eligible for Do-IT-Yourself moves, where they would transport their own belongings and receive reimbursement. Martinez coordinated with the traffic management operations’ cargo movement section for relocating Airmen to weigh their household goods for accurate documentation.



“In normal operations, the cargo section processes an average of three trucks a day,” said Martinez. “During the relocation process, each Airman on shift processed as many as 10 residents a day-sometimes multiple times a day. We made sure scheduling was organized as it was necessary to prevent stretching any section too thin and keep the process moving smoothly.”



The combined effort of all agencies involved moved over 70,000 pounds of household goods while saving more than $300,000 for the Department of Defense, according to a final report from the TMO office.



“All 14 dormitory facilities on Yokota will undergo renovations, with start dates forecasted through 2032,” said Pagan. “The process will be done in phases to ensure the installation maintains the dormitory capacity for unaccompanied personnel.”



Quality of life plays a pivotal role in maintaining the readiness, health and morale of Airmen - Airmen who play a continuously critical role in Yokota Air Base’s airlift operations and overall mission success in the Pacific Region.