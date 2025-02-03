CES, LRS team up to relocate Airmen in first iteration of dorm upgrades

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force personnel representing the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing office pose for a group photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. The unaccompanied housing office oversaw the transition of over 160 Airmen who needed to relocate from one dorm to another in the span of two months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)