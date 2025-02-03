Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CES, LRS team up to relocate Airmen in first iteration of dorm upgrades [Image 1 of 2]

    CES, LRS team up to relocate Airmen in first iteration of dorm upgrades

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force personnel representing the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing office pose for a group photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. The unaccompanied housing office oversaw the transition of over 160 Airmen who needed to relocate from one dorm to another in the span of two months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

