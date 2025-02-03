CES, LRS team up to relocate Airmen in first iteration of dorm upgrades

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron personal property office pose for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. The personal property office collaborated on the effort relocating 160 unaccompanied Airmen by processing their moves, providing briefings and coordinating closely with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing staff for a seamless process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)