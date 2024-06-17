37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron integrates with U.S. Navy to conduct MINEX exercise during BTF 24-6

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deploys inert munitions during a full-scale mining exercise over the Philippine Sea, in support of a Bomber Task Force 24-6, June 18, 2024. The Air Force delivers airpower and has an essential role in maritime security operations. We use a variety of current platforms to present options to combatant commanders worldwide and will continue to provide this capability into the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)

