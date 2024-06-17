Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron integrates with U.S. Navy to conduct MINEX exercise during BTF 24-6

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deploys inert munitions during a full-scale mining exercise over the Philippine Sea, in support of a Bomber Task Force 24-6, June 18, 2024. The Air Force delivers airpower and has an essential role in maritime security operations. We use a variety of current platforms to present options to combatant commanders worldwide and will continue to provide this capability into the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 02:36
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    PACAF
    USN
    Valiant Shield
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

