U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, pose for a group photo alongside Swedish military personnel in front of a B-1B Lancer and two Saab JAS 39 Gripens at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2024, during Bomber Task Force 24-2. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 05:18
|Photo ID:
|8259450
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-HX125-3001
|Resolution:
|8008x5339
|Size:
|7.63 MB
|Location:
|LULEA, SE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force 24-2 showcases Allies and partners [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT