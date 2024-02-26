Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force 24-2 showcases Allies and partners [Image 1 of 4]

    Bomber Task Force 24-2 showcases Allies and partners

    LULEA, SWEDEN

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, pose for a group photo alongside Swedish military personnel in front of a B-1B Lancer and two Saab JAS 39 Gripens at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2024, during Bomber Task Force 24-2. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 05:18
    Location: LULEA, SE
    NATO
    Sweden
    B-1B Lancer
    allies and partners
    BTF242
    bomber task force 24-2

