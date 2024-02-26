Bomber Task Force 24-2 showcases Allies and partners

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, pose for a group photo alongside Swedish military personnel in front of a B-1B Lancer and two Saab JAS 39 Gripens at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2024, during Bomber Task Force 24-2. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

