Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard

For a child to grow up and enter the family business is not a new or uncommon occurrence. Such circumstances are often a source of pride for the child and the parents, continuing a legacy that may go back for generations. Such is the case for 20 Soldiers who recently returned from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East with the Kansas National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment.



For Sgt. Mason Harmon, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, this was his first deployment during his four years of

service. He credits his decision to join the Kansas National Guard to his father, Command Sgt. Major Steve Harmon,

command senior enlisted leader at Joint Forces Headquarters in Topeka.



“My father’s influence heavily affected my decision for me to join,” said Harmon. “Seeing his leadership skills

in both the Kansas National Guard and in my community growing up were both factors in my decision-making

when my time to enlist came along. My peers and I, in similar situations growing up, coined the term ‘GWOT kids,’

kids that watched their parents serve stateside and overseas post 9/11 and are now themselves doing the same. Many of us are visiting the same places our parents served the past 20 years.”



For his part, Steve Harmon said, “As a parent I am proud of our son’s decision to serve both our state and our

nation with the Kansas Army National Guard. The KSARNG has given him an outstanding foundation through

training, service, leadership opportunities and financially to be a successful member of our society.”



Sgt. Alex Twombly found inspiration to join the Kansas National Guard not only in the service of his father,

retired Col. Matthew Twombly (KSARNG), but in that of his mother, Capt. Terri Twombly (U.S. Army Reserve).



“I always had a lot of respect for the Army because both my parents were members,” said Alex, “so I

understood the sacrifices they had to make for us.”



“It’s a unique connection between us because of our shared experience,” said Terri. “He’s a great storyteller

and the military provides loads of material.”



While there is a measure of pride in seeing a child follow in a parent’s footsteps, there can also be a measure of

reluctance, knowing that military service may come with great risk. Retired Col. Paul A Waters, father of Spc.

Declan Waters, saw those risks over four deployments during his 35 years in uniform.



“It’s a lot harder to watch your child deploy than be the one in harm’s way, a lot harder,” said Paul. “I have new

respect for what I put my wife and loved ones through. Declan chose to serve because of my example and his belief

in our nation and service.”



“I always looked up to my father and grandfathers, my dad and his dad in the Army, and my mother’s stepdad

in the Canadian Air Force,” said Declan. “The choice to join was a no-brainer for me when trying to follow the

example set by them.”



“I tried to talk him out of it,” said Paul. “I also tried to get him to do anything other than the infantry, but he

had to do his own thing.”



“The choice to join is very heavy and is one full of obligation to one’s country and home. Once I grew up enough to know what mattered to me, there was no dissuading me from enlisting, said Declan. “My dad asked me to look at the whole Army, but I gravitated to the infantry for the challenges and ability to lead troops, probably for the

same reasons he did.”



Sisters Sgt. Alicia Medina, Sgt. Angelica Medina and Sgt. Halle Medina also found motivation to join the

Kansas National Guard in the service of their father, Master Sgt, David Medina Jr., an instructor at the 235th

Regiment in Salina.



“My dad has served throughout my entire life and it greatly impacted my decision to pursue a career within the

military,” said Alicia.



“I grew up a military child and always looked up to my dad,” said Angelica. “I was greatly affected when it

came time to decide to join. I wanted to be like him and have the opportunities that he had.”



“I am so proud that they all joined and get to see the sacrifices that Soldiers and other military branches make

for our country,” said David. “It helps them mature more and see the freedoms that we have in our country. Being in

the military also opens doors for them and assists them with education and benefits.”



“My father exemplifies to me what a Soldier should be, providing me from an early age with an excellent role

model and mentor,” said Capt. Zachery Adams. “His conduct both in and out of uniform has inspired my service to

our nation as well as the goals I set within my personal life.”



Just as there is often a physical resemblance between father and son, Zachery’s career in the 1-635th AR in some respects mirrors that of his father, retired Col. Barry Adams.



“Zackery is taking command of Company B which is the same company I commanded in the early 1990s,” said Barry.



The example of service set by parents was a common theme among the Soldiers.



“Growing up and seeing my dad wear the uniform every day inspired me to be just like him. I knew at the end of the day, I’d join the Army just like him,” said Staff Sgt. Nick Ledet. “He was and still is my hero. Without my dad’s service, I don’t know what else I’d be doing as a career.”



Ledet said the Army stories his dad told him are similar to what he has experienced in the Army and taught him valuable life lessons.



“Work hard and earn your place,” said Ledet. “Nothing is ever given to you, not just in the military but in life.”

Ledet’s father, retired Sgt. 1st Class Craig Ledet, said he discussed Nick’s decision before he joined.



“I am honored to have Nick join the military; joining both the Army and Kansas National Guard are two of the best decisions I've made,” said Craig. “When Nick and I talked about him joining I made it a point not to pressure him, although he didn't listen to my advice to go artillery instead of infantry.”



“My dad's service was a big contributing factor in influencing me to join the Kansas Army National Guard,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joey Romans, a 15-year veteran who joined the Guard at age 18. Romans’ father, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Romans, saw 30 years of service encompassing four deployments. The elder Romans said his family’s military history goes back to the American Revolution.



“My kids were well aware of our family history. I never pushed them to serve, they did that on their own,” said

Romans, noting that not only is his son serving in the Kansas National Guard, but his daughter served in the Navy

for 12 years.



Just as the family military legacy continued in the Romans family, the personal lives of Joe Senior and Joe Junior has seen some parallels.



“Joe Junior was born while I was on a tank in Desert Storm. I received a radio message that I was a dad,” said Romans. “His first child was born during this deployment.”



Romans said he is “immensely proud” of his children’s service and cited a Bible passage that “says it all”: “And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?’ Then said I ‘Here am I.

Send me!’” (Isaiah 6:8)



“That should be our family motto,” said Romans. “When our nation needs defending. ‘Here am I. Send me!’”