Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard

Approximately 20 Soldiers who just recently returned from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East with the Kansas National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment, are serving as 2nd generation military members. Sgt. Mason Harmon and his father Command Sgt. Major Steve Harmon, both serve in the Kansas Army National Guard.