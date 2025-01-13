Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Maj. Matthew Lucht 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Approximately 20 Soldiers who just recently returned from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East with the Kansas National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment, are serving as 2nd generation military members. Sgt. Mason Harmon and his father Command Sgt. Major Steve Harmon, both serve in the Kansas Army National Guard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 12:17
    Photo ID: 8829857
    VIRIN: 250114-F-SY326-3337
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by Maj. Matthew Lucht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard
    Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard
    Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard
    Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard
    Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download