Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Approximately 20 Soldiers who just recently returned from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East with the Kansas National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment, are serving as 2nd generation military members. Staff Sgt. Nick Ledet and his father retired Sgt. 1st Class Craig Ledet, both served or are serving in the military.