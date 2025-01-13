Family military legacies passed on through service in the Kansas National Guard

Approximately 20 Soldiers who just recently returned from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East with the Kansas National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment, are serving as 2nd generation military members. Spc. Declan Waters and his father, Retired Col. Paul A Waters, both, served or are serving in the Kansas National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8829835
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-SY326-6560
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|570.33 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
