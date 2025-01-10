10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder

Photo By Capt. Alexander Watkins | Soldiers stand at attention during a ceremony in Wingen-sur-Moder. Soldiers from...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Alexander Watkins | Soldiers stand at attention during a ceremony in Wingen-sur-Moder. Soldiers from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command joined local officials in Wingen-sur-Moder, France, on Jan. 12, 2025, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the village's liberation during World War II, honoring the sacrifices of French and American soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Waktins). see less | View Image Page

WINGEN-SUR-MODER, France – Soldiers from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command joined local officials and residents on Jan. 12, 2025, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder. The solemn ceremony honored the bravery and sacrifice of French and American soldiers who fought to free the village from Nazi occupation during World War II.



The liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder in January 1945 was a turning point in the Allied campaign to drive German forces from northeastern France. The battle took place during Nazi Germany’s "Operation Nordwind" and was waged amidst the harsh winter of the Vosges Mountains. Soldiers of the U.S. 70th Infantry Division, known as the "Trailblazers," launched a daring assault to reclaim the village, which had become a German stronghold. For two grueling days, they engaged in fierce, close-quarters combat, moving house to house and street to street to root out the enemy and liberate Wingen-sur-Moder.



Despite bitter cold, limited supplies, and formidable resistance, the Trailblazers ultimately triumphed, liberating the village and capturing more than 250 German soldiers. Their success came at a steep cost—over 50 American casualties, including 13 killed. Yet their valor secured a vital foothold for the Allies in the region and dealt a blow to the waning Nazi war effort.



Linda “G Lady” Bergmann, a resident of Wingen-sur-Moder, has dedicated much of her life to remembering and memorializing the battle. “Today, we remember the extraordinary bravery of those who fought here,” said Bergmann. “Their sacrifices ensured the freedom we cherish today. We honor not only the soldiers who gave their lives but also the resilience of the people of Wingen-sur-Moder, who endured unimaginable hardship during the war.”



The ceremony, held in the heart of the village, brought together veterans, local residents, dignitaries, and soldiers of the 10th AAMDC, who had the honor of serving as the color guard for the event. It featured speeches, the laying of wreaths, and a moment of silence in honor of those who fought and died. Attendees gathered in the shadow of the church and other buildings that once bore witness to the battle—a poignant reminder of the cost of freedom.



U.S. Army Capt. Alec Watkins reflected on the enduring alliance between France and the United States, forged in the crucible of battle at Wingen-sur-Moder. “The liberation of this village is a testament to the unyielding determination of our forces and the enduring friendship between our nations," Watkins said. "The bonds and memories formed here 80 years ago remain unbroken to this day.”



The anniversary was not only an opportunity to honor the past but also a chance to look at the present and the future. “Eighty years later, the bravery and heroism by all Allies during World War II continue to resonate with U.S. forces around the world, who remain steadfast in their commitment to global peace and security,” Watkins remarked during a small gathering before the ceremony.



Residents of Wingen-sur-Moder, many of whom are descendants of those who lived through the battle, expressed their gratitude to the American soldiers who fought to free their village. For them, the anniversary is deeply personal—a chance to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their freedom and liberty.



“This village was once a battlefield, but today it is a place of peace and friendship,” said Bergmann. “We owe that to the brave soldiers who came here 80 years ago, and we will never forget what they did for us.”



The commemoration highlighted the strength of the U.S.-France alliance, which has evolved over the decades but remains as vital as ever. “Born in the fires of World War II, the enduring strength of alliance continues to safeguard against threats to Euro-Atlantic security,” said Watkins.



For the soldiers of the 10th AAMDC, the event was a solemn reminder of the legacy they carry as members of the U.S. Army. “As we stand here today, we are reminded of the values we defend and the sacrifices that made those values possible,” said Staff Sgt. Patrick Wallace, a soldier assigned to 10th AAMDC’s G-1. “It is our duty to honor this legacy and ensure that the stories of courage and sacrifice are never forgotten.”



The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt tribute to the soldiers of both nations who fought in the battle. Wreaths, laid against memorials bearing the names of the fallen, served as a powerful symbol of remembrance and gratitude. As the crowd stood in silence, the weight of history was felt by all of those in attendance.



Eighty years after the guns fell silent at Wingen-sur-Moder, the story of its liberation continues to inspire. It is a story of sacrifice, unity, and the enduring struggle for freedom. The bravery and heroism displayed in this small French village remind us the strength of alliance in the face of the global challenges and threats faced by the U.S. and NATO today and in the future.