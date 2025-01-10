A marker at the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder is displayed at the location of the town's memorial.
Soldiers from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command joined local officials in Wingen-sur-Moder, France, on Jan. 12, 2025, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the village's liberation during World War II, honoring the sacrifices of French and American soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Waktins).
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 09:16
|Photo ID:
|8828092
|VIRIN:
|250112-A-KX519-6856
|Resolution:
|9390x6260
|Size:
|14.53 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
No keywords found.