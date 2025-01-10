Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder [Image 1 of 14]

    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder

    FRANCE

    01.12.2025

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers from 70th Infantry Division man a machine gun post during the liberation of Wingen-Sur-Moder in Jan. 1945.

    Soldiers from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command joined local officials in Wingen-sur-Moder, France, on Jan. 12, 2025, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the village's liberation during World War II, honoring the sacrifices of French and American soldiers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

