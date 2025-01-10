10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Equipment is displayed during a ceremony in Wingen-sur-Moder.



Soldiers from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command joined local officials in Wingen-sur-Moder, France, on Jan. 12, 2025, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the village's liberation during World War II, honoring the sacrifices of French and American soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Waktins).