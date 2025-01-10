Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder [Image 9 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder

    FRANCE

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Equipment is displayed during a ceremony in Wingen-sur-Moder.

    Soldiers from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command joined local officials in Wingen-sur-Moder, France, on Jan. 12, 2025, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the village's liberation during World War II, honoring the sacrifices of French and American soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Waktins).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 09:16
    Photo ID: 8828087
    VIRIN: 250112-A-KX519-6365
    Resolution: 8741x5827
    Size: 16.18 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder
    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    10th AAMDC honors sacrifices in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Wingen-sur-Moder

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldofVictory
    WWII80inEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download