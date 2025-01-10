56th Artillery Command and City of Heilbronn Honor Soldiers Killed in Missile Explosion

Photo By Clinton Carroll | A Heilbronn city official, 56th Artillery Command G-3, Col. Jeff Fuller, and 56th...... read more read more Photo By Clinton Carroll | A Heilbronn city official, 56th Artillery Command G-3, Col. Jeff Fuller, and 56th Artillery Command G-3 Sergeant Major, Master Sgt. Joseph Gonzalez tour the location three soldiers were killed when a Pershing II missile exploded in January 1985. The city of Heilbronn hosted a 40th anniversary remembrance ceremony on January 11, 2025. see less | View Image Page

HEILBRONN, Germany — The City of Heilbronn marked the 40th anniversary of a tragic incident on Saturday, honoring the memory of three U.S. soldiers who lost their lives when a Pershing missile exploded on January 11, 1985.

The ceremony, held at the site of the accident, brought together local officials, U.S. military representatives, and members of the community. Wreaths were laid at the memorial plaque, and a moment of silence was observed to pay tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Three U.S. soldiers, young men at the very beginning of their lives, lost their lives in this event. The deaths of John Leach, Todd Zephier, and Darryl Shirly remain unforgettable and still touch us deeply,” said Heilbronn City Lord Mayor Harry Mergel. “All three soldiers had their entire lives ahead of them, only to lose them so tragically, far from home. Today, on the 40th anniversary of this event, we honor their memory as a token of our gratitude for their service in Germany.”

The soldiers who were killed were assigned to the then 56th Field Artillery Brigade, which is today the 56th Artillery Command. Members of the 56th Artillery Command attended the event to honor the memory of the soldiers killed. U.S. Army Colonel Jeff Fuller, 56th Artillery Command G-3, said, “I see this memorial as not just about remembering a specific event but also about reaffirming the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Germany. It symbolizes our shared sacrifices, common goals, and unwavering dedication to peace, stability, and collective defense in Europe and the world.

Remembering incidents like this highlights the historical importance of U.S. forces in Europe, it emphasizes the ongoing mission to maintain peace, security, and deterrence in collaboration with Germany and our NATO allies.

Reflecting on past events reminds service members that their mission is part of a larger, enduring tradition. The sacrifices made by those before them illustrate the personal risks inherent in serving, even during peacetime. This awareness fosters a sense of duty and respect for the challenges that come with military service.”

The ceremony highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States and Germany, symbolizing the strength of their alliance and shared values.

The explosion occurred at the Waldheide missile base, a key site during the Cold War. The accident shocked both the local community and the broader U.S. military. Investigations revealed a technical malfunction as the cause of the deadly blast.

The City of Heilbronn has installed twelve informational stations in the area, making this history accessible to the public. The stations provide texts and photographs and include QR codes that link to further informational materials.