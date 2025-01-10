Heilbronn city Lord Mayor Herry Mergel welcomes 56th Artillery Command Attendees, Col. Jeff Fuller, 56th Artillery Command G-3 and Master Sgt. Joesph Gonzalez, 56th Artillery Command G-3 Sergeant Major, to a ceremony remembering three soldiers killed when a Pershing II rocket exploded in January 1985.
