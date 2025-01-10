Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEILBRONN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Clinton Carroll 

    56th Artillery Command

    Heilbronn city Lord Mayor Herry Mergel welcomes 56th Artillery Command Attendees, Col. Jeff Fuller, 56th Artillery Command G-3 and Master Sgt. Joesph Gonzalez, 56th Artillery Command G-3 Sergeant Major, to a ceremony remembering three soldiers killed when a Pershing II rocket exploded in January 1985.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 05:53
    VIRIN: 250111-O-XE117-7480
    Location: HEILBRONN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    StrongerTogether PershingStrong

