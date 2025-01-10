Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th Artillery Command and City of Heilbronn honor soldiers killed in 40th anniversary of missile explosion in 1985. [Image 1 of 2]

    56th Artillery Command and City of Heilbronn honor soldiers killed in 40th anniversary of missile explosion in 1985.

    HEILBRONN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Clinton Carroll 

    56th Artillery Command

    City of Heilbronn Lord Mayor Harry Mergel, 56th Artillery Command G-3, Col. Jeff Fuller, and 56th Artillery Command G-3 Sergeant Major, Master Sgt. Joesph Gonzalez pay respects to three soldiers who were killed when a Pershing II missile exploded in January 1985. The city of Heilbronn hosted a 40th anniversary remembrance ceremony on January 11, 20225.

    56th Artillery Command and City of Heilbronn honor soldiers killed in 40th anniversary of missile explosion in 1985.
    Heilbronn Germany honors U.S. soldiers killed in missile explosion with 40th anniversary remembrance ceremony.

