Heilbronn Germany honors U.S. soldiers killed in missile explosion with 40th anniversary remembrance ceremony.

A Heilbronn city official, 56th Artillery Command G-3, Col. Jeff Fuller, and 56th Artillery Command G-3 Sergeant Major, Master Sgt. Joesph Gonzalez tour the location three soldiers were killed when a Pershing II missile exploded in January 1985. The city of Heilbronn hosted a 40th anniversary remembrance ceremony on January 11, 20225.
|01.11.2025
|01.12.2025 06:03
|8827271
|250111-O-XE117-4195
|6000x4000
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|HEILBRONN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|2
|0
