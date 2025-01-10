Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heilbronn Germany honors U.S. soldiers killed in missile explosion with 40th anniversary remembrance ceremony. [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Heilbronn Germany honors U.S. soldiers killed in missile explosion with 40th anniversary remembrance ceremony.

    HEILBRONN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Clinton Carroll 

    56th Artillery Command

    A Heilbronn city official, 56th Artillery Command G-3, Col. Jeff Fuller, and 56th Artillery Command G-3 Sergeant Major, Master Sgt. Joesph Gonzalez tour the location three soldiers were killed when a Pershing II missile exploded in January 1985. The city of Heilbronn hosted a 40th anniversary remembrance ceremony on January 11, 20225.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 06:03
    Photo ID: 8827271
    VIRIN: 250111-O-XE117-4195
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: HEILBRONN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heilbronn Germany honors U.S. soldiers killed in missile explosion with 40th anniversary remembrance ceremony. [Image 2 of 2], by Clinton Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th Artillery Command and City of Heilbronn honor soldiers killed in 40th anniversary of missile explosion in 1985.
    Heilbronn Germany honors U.S. soldiers killed in missile explosion with 40th anniversary remembrance ceremony.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download