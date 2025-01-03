Dallas native joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas McDermott, assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard and a native of Dallas, Texas, will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.



The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, based at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., will play a distinguished role in the 60th Presidential Inauguration, showcasing its precision and dedication to ceremonial excellence. The honor guard will join JTF-NCR, a task force comprised of service members from all branches of the armed forces, including Reserve and National Guard components. The Honor Guard’s participation highlights the military’s long standing role in supporting presidential inaugurations.



McDermott, a 2023 graduate of Allen High School in Dallas, Texas, is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman. He is responsible for rendering honors to military personnel. During inauguration day, he will represent the Air Force by marching in the inaugural parade.



McDermott is an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force and has served for one year.



“I’m always excited to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said McDermott. “Participating in the inauguration not only makes me feel a sense of pride, it helps show my friends and family back home we can do anything with the right amount of dedication.”



The honor guard’s involvement is the result of months of rigorous preparation. Members undergo extensive training to ensure that every movement, from drill sequences to the presentation of the colors, is executed with precision. This dedication reflects their mission to inspire pride and confidence in the Air Force while honoring the nation’s leaders and traditions.



JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating, and providing U.S. military support for presidential inaugurations. Approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, will provide ceremonial and operational support during the upcoming inauguration. Military support has been integral to presidential inaugurations since 1789, when a military escort and full ceremonial procession escorted the newly elected president to his swearing-in.



The armed forces' participation in this tradition demonstrates their support for the nation’s newly elected commander in chief, reaffirms civilian control of the military, and underscores the peaceful transition of power, a cornerstone of American democracy.

