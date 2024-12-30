U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Mcdermott - Hometown News (JTF-NCR Reel)

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas McDermott, a native of Dallas, Texas, joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. McDermott is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 09:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948849
|VIRIN:
|250102-F-NN513-6739
|Filename:
|DOD_110758764
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
