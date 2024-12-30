Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas McDermott - Hometown News (Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan, Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier, Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage, Senior Airman Taryn Onyon and Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas McDermott, a native of Dallas, Texas, joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. McDermott is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 09:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948853
    VIRIN: 250102-F-HK496-4795
    Filename: DOD_110758768
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas McDermott - Hometown News (Reel), by SSgt Ramon Adelan, TSgt Betty Chevalier, TSgt Anthony Hetlage, SrA Taryn Onyon and SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    MediaOps60PI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download