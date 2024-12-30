U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas McDermott, a native of Dallas, Texas, joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. McDermott is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 09:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948853
|VIRIN:
|250102-F-HK496-4795
|Filename:
|DOD_110758768
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas McDermott - Hometown News (Reel), by SSgt Ramon Adelan, TSgt Betty Chevalier, TSgt Anthony Hetlage, SrA Taryn Onyon and SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.