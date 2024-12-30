Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas McDermott - Hometown News (VNR)

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas McDermott, a native of Dallas, Texas, joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. McDermott is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 09:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948850
    VIRIN: 250102-F-NN513-2738
    Filename: DOD_110758765
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas McDermott - Hometown News (VNR), by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    MediaOps60PI

