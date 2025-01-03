Newark native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rose, Kaydn Cespedes Rose, a native of Newark,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rose, Kaydn Cespedes Rose, a native of Newark, Delaware, joins with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. Cespedes Rose is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaydn Cespedes Rose, assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard and a native of Newark, Delaware, will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), in supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.



The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, based at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., will play a distinguished role in the 60th Presidential Inauguration, showcasing its precision and dedication to ceremonial excellence. The honor guard will join JTF-NCR, a task force comprised of service members from all branches of the armed forces, including Reserve and National Guard components. The honor guard’s participation highlights the military’s long standing role in supporting presidential inaugurations.

Cespedes Rose, a 2021 graduate of Newark Charter School in Newark, Delaware, is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman. He is responsible for promoting the Air Force mission by showcasing drill performances at public and military venues to recruit, retain and inspire Airmen.



Cespedes Rose is an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force and has served for two years.



“My contribution to the inauguration connects to my sense of service,” said Cespedes Rose. “I put in the work and the time so it’s rewarding to get this opportunity.”



The honor guard’s involvement is the result of months of rigorous preparation. Members undergo extensive training to ensure that every movement, from drill sequences to the presentation of the colors, is executed with precision. This dedication reflects their mission to inspire pride and confidence in the Air Force while honoring the nation’s leaders and traditions.



JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating, and providing U.S. military support for presidential inaugurations. Approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, will provide ceremonial and operational support during the upcoming inauguration. Military support has been integral to presidential inaugurations since 1789, when a military escort and full ceremonial procession escorted the newly elected president to his swearing-in.



The armed forces' participation in this tradition demonstrates their support for the nation’s newly elected commander in chief, reaffirms civilian control of the military, and underscores the peaceful transition of power, a cornerstone of American democracy.