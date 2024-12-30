U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rose, Kaydn Cespedes Rose from Newark, Delaware, joins with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), which is preparing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, January 20, 2025. Cespedes Rose is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade. (Department of Defense Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 09:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948851
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-HK496-6791
|Filename:
|DOD_110758766
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWARK, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rose, Kaydn Cespedes Rose - Hometown News (JTF-NCR Reel), by SSgt Ramon Adelan, TSgt Betty Chevalier, TSgt Anthony Hetlage, TSgt Anastasia Tompkins and PO1 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
