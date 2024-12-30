U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rose, Kaydn Cespedes Rose from Newark, Delaware, joins with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), which is preparing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, January 20, 2025. Cespedes Rose is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade. (Department of Defense Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 09:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948865
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-HK496-6221
|Filename:
|DOD_110759039
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWARK, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rose, Kaydn Cespedes Rose - Hometown News (Reel), by SSgt Ramon Adelan, TSgt Betty Chevalier, TSgt Anthony Hetlage, TSgt Anastasia Tompkins and PO1 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
